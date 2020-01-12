Not scared of any probe against previous BJP govt: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief ministerDevendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the previous BJP-ledgovernment under him had functioned in a transparent manner,but the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was free to orderany probe against it

His statement comes days after senior Congress leaderPrithviraj Chavan called the Fadnavis-led government as the"most corrupt" and said an investigation will be carried outin all cases

Talking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district,Fadnavis said, "Don't give threats, we are not scared. Mygovernment has been transparent. The present dispensation isfree to order any probe. The government is free to do anyinquiry it wants." He also accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government of working in a "vengeful" manner.

