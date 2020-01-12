Qatar, Iran agree de-escalation 'only solution' to tensions: Emir
Qatar and Iran agree that de-escalation is the "only solution" to regional tensions, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Sunday after meeting Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.
"This visit comes at a critical time in the region, and we agreed with the brothers and with His Excellency the president that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue," he told a news conference.
"Dialogue is the only solution" to resolve the crises, he said at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamim bin Hamad AlThani
- Tehran
- Qatar
- Hassan Rouhani
- Iran
ALSO READ
Iran summons Kuwait envoy in Tehran to protest about "anti-Iranian" meeting -statement
Tehran summons Kuwait envoy over 'anti-Iran' meeting
US will hit Iran harder than ever before if attacked, Trump warns Tehran
US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans: Trump.
Trump's assertion of Tehran's link to Delhi terror plot won't hamper mature India-Iran relationship, says Deputy Minister Jawadi