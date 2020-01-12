Former DUSU president Shakti Pratap Singh joins BJP

Former DUSU president Shakti Pratap Singh on Sunday formally joined the BJP in presence of Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari. Welcoming Singh in the party, Tiwari said that the resolve of a new India was to be realised through young leaders like him.

Singh affiliated to ABVP won the post of vice president of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in 2018 and was later promoted to the post of president after incumbent Ankiv Baisoya resigned over a fake degree row. Singh said that the youth were contributing to the progress of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi BJP leaders claimed Singh could be party's candidate in the Assembly polls next month.

