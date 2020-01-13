Book of Arun Jaitley's selected writings to hit stands in February

A new book, compilation of selected writings by former finance minister Arun Jaitley, offers readers with the late politician's sharp insight on topics including GST, demonetisation and Kashmir, publishing house Juggernaut Books announced. The book, "A New India: Selected Writings 2014-19", is an authoritative account of the policies and decisions made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government during its first stint. It will hit the stands in February, they said.

Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 in August last year, as a finance minister rolled out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, the biggest tax reforms after Independence. BJP's and PM Modi's chief trouble-shooter, he helmed the finance, defence, corporate affairs and information and broadcasting ministries. "Arun Jaitley was one of India's most influential politicians, and a central figure in the BJP government of 2014-19. This is the definitive book from him about the current BJP era and its policies," said Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder, Juggernaut Books.

The book, published posthumously, beside claiming to offer the "clearest, most authoritative discussions" on the policies of BJP, also tries analyse the state of the BJP government during 2014-19. Among the topics of general interest, the writings by the former finance minister dwell upon his take on political trends in the country, such as the end of dynastic politics, the fissures among regional powers and the crisis in the Congress party.

