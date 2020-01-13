Left Menu
Book row: Shiv Sena worker files police plaint against Goyal

  • PTI
  • Pune
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:02 IST
A Shiv Sena worker on Monday filed a police compliant in Solapur in Maharashtra against Delhi BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal for "hurting sentiments" of people by comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his book. A protest was also held in Solapur, around 250 kms from here, against Goyal over his book- "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", which has created a political storm in Maharashtra where the 17th Century king enjoys a reverential status.

Solapur police officer confirmed to PTI the receipt of the complaint application from the Sena worker, Dinkar Jagdale. "We have received the complaint application but the case has not been registered as a legal opinion is being sought," said the Faujdar Chawadi police station officer.

Jagdale demanded ban on the book and "strong action" against Goyal. "While comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Prime Minister Modi, the author has insulted the great Maratha king and hurt sentiments of all the 'Shiv Premis' and 'Shiv Bhakts'," he said.

Jagdale alleged that the book has generated "a lot of discontent" in Maharashtra. On Sunday, a Maharashtra Congress spokesperson lodged a complaint against Goyal with Nagpur Police for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people through the book.

The ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have criticised the book, deprecating the "insulting comparison" between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the PM. As the controversy escalated with the Sena taking an aggressive stand, the BJP in Delhi on Monday distanced itself from the book, saying the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author's personal opinion.

The author Goyal told PTI that he was willing to revise those parts of the book to which opposition leaders have objected..

