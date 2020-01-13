CAA targeting particular community, can't be allowed:Activist Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI): Attacking the BJP- led NDA government over the new Citizenship law, social activist Medha Patkar on Monday said the government's attempt was to target a particular community and this cannot be allowed. "They want to target a particular community and that cannot be allowed," the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader said at a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

'The CAA is unnecessary, unjustifiable," she said adding it would only put lakhs of people in the list of "doubtful citizens". "The citizenship has been endowed to us by the Constitution, which is our Bible, our Koran which is what we all are committed to. It is unfortunate that some of those, who swear with their hands on the Constitution of India, do not understand what is written in it, but they don't feel committed to be bound by either fundamental rights, directives principles, or the democratic framework and institutions of governance," Patkar said.

This amendment is being imposed on the people thinking that they are "mute and dumb", she said. School and College students, teachers and actvists were among those who participated in the rally and raised slogans "we want Azadi", "NRC, CAA, NPR all should be dumped in the Arabian Sea".

Student-representatives from various varsities, including Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, and Pondicherry University, participated in the rally..

