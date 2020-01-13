BJP, TMC leaders engage in dogfight over action against anti

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh kicked up a row with his remark that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking an equally sharp retaliation from the state's ruling TMC, with a leader saying Ghosh should be "shot dead" by the central government. Addressing a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday, Ghosh slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "for not opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying public property during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the state in December.

"Didi's police didn't take action against those who destroyed public property as they are her voters. Our governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had said. His remarks drew criticism from his political rivals as also Union minister Babul Supriyo of the BJP.

"It is Dilip Ghosh who should be shot dead. If anyone has destroyed government property first, it is him," Anubrata Mondal, an influential TMC leader from Birbhum told reporters. "The central government should shoot Dilip Ghosh dead," the TMC leader district satrap, known for making off- the-cuff remarks and his close ties with party boss and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said.

Reacting to Ghosh's comments, Banerjee said it was unbecoming of a political leader to advocate firing on people. "There will not be any firing in Bengal," Banerjee asserted, while castigating Ghosh for his remarks that BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka shot protesters "like dogs".

"Many of you (BJP leaders) want that there is firing (by police) in Bengal and this is the reason you are doing drama," she said. Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo termed Ghosh's comments as "irresponsible".

"BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what a DIlipGhosh may hv saidIt is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoeverVery irresponsible of DilipDa to hv said what he had," Supriyo said in a tweet. The Trinamool Congress leadership came down heavily on Ghosh and said the comments reflected the mindset of BJP that brooks no dissent.

"The comments reflect the mindset of the BJP. This is not an isolated statement of Dilip Ghosh. This the mindset and agenda of the BJP....they don't like dissent," TMC secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee said. Ghosh had defended the BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka for incidents of police firing on violent anti-CAA protesters, saying they did the "right thing".

The BJP leader said those involved in arson and vandalism should be shot, like in Uttar Pradesh. "They will come here, enjoy all the facilities and destroy the country's property. Is it their zamindari?" he asked, and demanded that those "sabotaging" the interests of Hindu Bengalis needed to be identified.

He had also claimed there were two crore "Muslim infiltrators" in the country and over one crore were illegally staying in West Bengal. "Mamata Banerjee is trying to protect them," he alleged. Sharply reacting to Ghosh's remarks, the CPI-M alleged the BJP was trying to create an "authoritarian state".

"The BJP has been claiming that the state governments led by them have not opened fire. Now the cat is out of the bag. Dilip Ghosh has spilled the beans. The BJP is trying to create an authoritarian state and killing protesters is a step towards it," senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.