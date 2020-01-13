Left Menu
Taking steps to resolve power crisis, says Meghalaya CM

  • PTI
  • Shillong
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:37 IST
  13-01-2020
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the state government is taking steps to resolve the ongoing power crisis. The assurance came on a day when maximum power cut of four hours in the state capital and six hours in the rural areas was imposed in view of the shortage.

The power shortage was due to the failure of two power projects in Tripura and Assam, officials said. The state did not get about 30 MW electricity due to breakdown of the Palatana project in Tripura and 20 MW due to breakdown of Kupli hydro-electric project at the Meghalaya- Assam border, the chief minister said.

Meghalaya was also supposed to get electricity through power banking because it has sold some amount of energy during the rainy season to other states through the NTPC, he said. However, due to a notification issued by the central government on June 26 last year, such exchange of power can happen through a letter of credit (LC), Sangma added.

"The breakdown of the power projects has affected the state and our people. Moreover, the notification has also hit us," he said. Assuring people that measures have been taken to find a solution, the chief minister said that things will improve in the next few days.

"We are getting a positive response and hope the points we are working on will materialise and then we will see a major relief from the load-shedding," he said..

