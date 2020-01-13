Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why no objection to calling Pawar Janata Raja'? BJP leader

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:49 IST
Why no objection to calling Pawar Janata Raja'? BJP leader

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday asserted a book at the centre of a raging row does not compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said some political parties are making "a mountain out of a molehill" over the issue. Mungantiwar accused parties opposing the Hindi book, including the Shiv Sena, of double-speak and said they have no objection when NCP president is called Janata Raja, a title exclusively used for Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra.

The book, "Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has created a political storm in Maharashtra, where the 17th century warrior-king is a highly revered figure. The Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress, part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the book for comparing Modi with Shivaji Maharaj, calling it "insulting".

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has demanded a ban on the book, which was released at Delhi BJP office on Sunday. Mungantiwar, speaking to News18 Lokmat news channel, defended the contents of the controversial book.

The book does not compare our PM with the 17th century king. Opposition parties are unnecessarily making a mountain out of a molehill. They are OK when Sharad Pawar is praised as 'Janata Raja', an adjective used to refer Shivaji Maharaj. How can you have double standards? the former Maharashtra minister asked.

Post the 1971 Bangladesh war, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was described as Goddess Durga. The slogan `India is Indira and Indira is India' was also given. "At times, adjectives are used as a reference and not for equating a person with a historical figure, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Thrill, honor and 'dream come true' for 2020 Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees expressed a mixture of pride, gratitude and honor on Monday after being short-listed for the 2020 Academy Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 9 in Hollywood.The following are some reactions - through statements, telephone...

Queen agrees to 'period of transition' for Prince Harry, Meghan after 'constructive talks'

Britains Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada. After her first face-to-face talks with her grands...

UPDATE 1-German coalition quarrels over how to spend record budget surplus

Chancellor Angela Merkels ruling coalition is at odds over how to spend a record budget surplus, with her conservatives calling for corporate tax cuts while centre-left Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is favouring more public investment.Berlin...

Patriots C Andrews eyes return from blood clot issue

New England Patriots center David Andrews is optimistic about returning to the field for next season after missing the 2019 campaign following a diagnosis of blood clots in his lungs. I feel great, Andrews said on Monday, per ESPN. I have a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020