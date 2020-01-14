Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says Iraqi leaders privately want US troops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 03:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 02:59 IST
Pompeo says Iraqi leaders privately want US troops
Representative Image

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support the US troop presence, despite public appeals for them to leave. The Iraqi parliament last week voted to rescind the invitation to foreign troops after a US strike at the Baghdad airport killed a top general from Iran, which also has wide influence in the country.

But Pompeo -- whose State Department often insists it cannot divulge details of his calls -- said he heard a different message in conversations with around 50 Iraqi leaders since the start of the month. "They won't say so publicly. But privately they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counter-terror campaign," Pompeo said in response to a question at a forum at Stanford University.

The US troops are ensuring that the Islamic State extremist group does not re-emerge and "providing an opportunity for the Iraqis to gain the sovereignty and independence that most Iraqis want," Pompeo said. Pompeo -- who shared the stage with a predecessor, Condoleezza Rice -- said he spoke to leaders of all backgrounds in Iraq including the Shiite majority, which enjoys religious ties with Iran.

The United States on January 3 killed General Qasem Solemani, the powerful commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, after a series of rocket attacks on the US military and vandalism of the US embassy. Trump has even threatened to impose economic sanctions if Iraq evicts the 5,200 US troops.

Two Iraqi officials told AFP President Donald Trump warned that the United States would block the country's account at the Federal Reserve bank in New York, a step that would devastate the oil producer's economy. The stance comes despite Trump's repeated assertions that military deployments are too costly and that the 2003 invasion -- which ousted dictator Saddam Hussein but unleashed nationwide bloodletting -- was a mistake.

Pompeo said the United States remained interested in reducing its footprint in the longer term. "To the extent we can use less American treasure and put fewer American lives at risk, we ought to do that," Pompeo said.

Pompeo last week rejected a request by Iraq's caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdel Mahdi, to send a delegation to discuss a troop withdrawal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Chinese banks providing financing for Mexican refinery -ambassador

Chinese banks are providing 600 million in financing for the construction of an oil refinery at the Mexican port of Dos Bocas in the southeastern state of Tabasco, Chinas ambassador to Mexico said on Monday.Ambassador Zhu Qingqiao told repo...

PM Modi, Putin discuss regional, global issues during telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which the two leaders underlined the great similarity and convergence in the approaches of India and Russia for ensuring regi...

Queen agrees period of transition for Prince Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.In a statement released by Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, ...

French designer cancels Paris fashion show, derailed by strike chaos

French designer Christophe Josse decided on Monday to cancel his catwalk show in Paris next week, blaming weeks of strikes against pension reforms for wrecking his preparations, just as the city gears up for two weeks of fashion events. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020