Maharashtra minister calls upon IGP to take back his resignation

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday talked to the Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abdur Rahman and urged him to take back his resignation which was made in the wake of the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in parliament.
In an open letter, Rahman had said that Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was against the basic features of the Constitution. He had condemned the bill passed by parliament last month. "As (a step of) civil disobedience, I have decided not to continue in the service and thus not to attend office from tomorrow. I am quitting the service finally. I say sorry to those who want me to continue in the service and give justice to the deprived people," Rahman had said.
He had also requested the people belonging to the poor and weaker sections such as SCs and STs besides Muslims to oppose the bill in a "democratic manner" as it was going to harm them "the most". (ANI)
