Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that an initiative called 'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in the state and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committees will be formed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 23:51 IST
'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that an initiative called 'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in the state and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committees will be formed. "With an aim to expand and strengthen the Congress party at the ground level in the state, an initiative called 'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committees will be formed," Thorat said.

A meeting of many frontal organisations including Presidents from urban and rural district-level committees, Women's wing of the Congress party, NSUI and Seva Dal was chaired at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar by Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday. In the meeting, Thorat spoke to the office bearers and also took a review of the organisational structure.

"'Gaav Tithe Congress' initiative has been flagged off. To broaden and strengthen the base of the party at the ground level it has been decided to set up 40,000 Gram congress committees. Also booth level congress committees will be reconstituted. And the responsibility has been given to the office bearers of Pradesh as well as district-level committees," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on Jan. 23 - Gambia

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations highest court, will issue a decision on a request for emergency measures in a genocide case against Myanmar on Jan. 23, the Gambian Ministry of Justice said on Twitter on Monday.The mai...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

WRAPUP 6-Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its erro...

New video shows two Iranian missiles hit Ukraine plane in Iran -NYT

New security camera footage shows two Iranian missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, hit a Ukrainian commercial airliner after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.The missiles were launched from an Iranian milit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020