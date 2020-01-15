BJP CEC meet to finalise candidates for Delhi assembly elections likely on Thursday
The BJP's central election committee is likely to meet on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi assembly polls, sources said on Wednesday. The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8. The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP won in 67.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
