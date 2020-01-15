Left Menu
No new inductees in Goa BJP: Tanavade

  PTI
  • |
  Panaji
  • |
  Updated: 15-01-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:37 IST
Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade on Wednesday said the party will not induct any more MLAs in its fold during the tenure of the current state Assembly. Speaking to PTI here, Tanavade said the government with 27 BJP MLAs in the 40-seat house is stable and the party does not intend to induct any more members.

The saffron party, which won 13 Assembly seats in the 2017 election, inducted 13 more MLAs from the Congress and two from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, who switched allegiances. "We are not inducting any more people. We will complete the existing term with this number," he said, adding that "the doors are not open for any more MLAs".

The party would contest the 2022 Goa Assembly election under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's leadership, Tanavade said. "We are sure that we will get absolute majority under Sawant's leadership," he added.

The BJP could not get a mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections, despite providing good governance between 2012- 2017, the state party president said. Referring to the induction of MLAs from other parties in 2017, Tanavade said, "We were not given a mandate, which is why we had to take this step for stability." Those who switched over to the BJP in 2017 did it for the sake of development in their individual constituencies, he added.

Speaking about the issues that the government is currently facing, Tanavade said Mahadayi river water dispute and the resumption of mining activities are two major challenges, for which the Chief Minister has the party's full support. "As a party, we are also sensitive towards these issues. Our stand is that not a single drop of water should be diverted from Mahadayi river," Tanavade added..

