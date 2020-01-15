BJP leader Satpal Singh Satti trying to denigrate reputed institution like JNU: BSP

BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria criticised Himachal Pradesh BJP President Satpal Singh Satti for his alleged remark in which he had referred to JNU as 'a place of freeloaders' and said that the ruling party leader is trying to denigrate reputed varsity. The BSP leader said that Satti is trying to denigrate an Institution of repute that has earned fame across the world.

"There have been very important people from the institution who have come in public life, for instance, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitaraman. Many Parliament members like Maneka Gandhi are from JNU, the Ex CBI chief, Raw Chief, the IB chief they all come from JNU, including the incumbent Delhi police commissioner," Bhadoria told ANI. "The institution has produced so many eminent people in public life and many have occupied high government positions. To use such language against the institution is trying to insult the entire academic and student community," he said.

The BJP leader's remark comes in the backdrop of violence in JNU where more than 30 students and some faculty members were attacked by a masked mob on January 5. When asked about the reported statement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the Muslim population rose as they got special rights, the BSP leader said: "Yogi Adityanath is on an important constitutional position as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh."

"The Constitution bars from making a distinction on the basis of religion who are governing the state or country. On this issue, I think the BJP should refrain from using such language. I think the BJP top leadership in Delhi should restrain him from making such remarks," he said. (ANI)

