Those who are lecturing me had opened fire on protesters: Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who is facing flak from various quarters, even his own partymen, for his comments that anti-CAA protesters "were shot like dogs", Wednesday slammed his critics and said those who are castigating him had themselves opened fire on protesters on various occasions. Ghosh said he is not at all bothered about the criticism as whatever he has said is for the country.

"I stick to my comments. I am not bothered about the criticism. Whatever I have said is in favor of the country. The TMC and Congress are criticizing me. They too have opened fire on protesters on various occasions," he said.

Ghosh has kicked up a row with his remark at a public meeting in Nadia district on Sunday that "anti-CAA protesters were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states", provoking criticism from political rivals as well as his own partymen. Asked whether he is ready to work as the state party president for the second term, he said he has filed the nomination and will do whatever his party asks him to do.

Ghosh was appointed as state president in December 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.