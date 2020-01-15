Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet expansion soon, says Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday hinted towards the expansion of his Cabinet likely to be done in next couple of days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:36 IST
Cabinet expansion soon, says Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday hinted towards the expansion of his Cabinet likely to be done in next couple of days. Soren in Delhi held a meeting with Congress leaders regarding power sharing in the Jharkhand government.

While talking to media after returning from Delhi, Soren said here, "Lots of discussions were done there. Everything will be clear very soon.. Let's keep something for us to decide." Earlier it was being said that the alliance in the state is facing some sort of disagreement as Congress is demanding five seats in the Cabinet, but JMM is willing to give only four.

"Everything will be done by agreement," said Soren On the other hand, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi will hold meeting of all newly elected legislators in Delhi on January 17. It is expected that Jharkhand Cabinet expansion will be announced after that. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar happy economist Abhijit Banerjee to be conferred D

Asking the media not to always go for negative news, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said he is happy that Nobel Prize winner in economics Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee will be conferred honorary D Litt in the convocation of C...

Youth dies after falling from mall in Jaipur, suicide suspected: Police

A youth died on Wednesday after allegedly falling from a mall in posh area of the city with police suspecting it to be a suicide. The incident happened at Crystal Palm Mall located near 22 Godam area where the body of a youth in 20s was fou...

Ministers should get Centre's nod for foreign trips: Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the territorial Cabinet ministers and others now have to take priorclearance from the Centre as mandated before undertaking foreign trips. In her whatsapp message, the former IPS ...

Amicus curiae appointed to assist court can't file plea for private party without permission: HC

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said an amicus curiae is appointed to assist the court in a matter and it has to take permission before filing a plea on behalf of a private party. The high court made this observation while hearing a plea by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020