Mega protest rally held against CAA at Adyar in Mangaluru

  • PTI
  • Mangaluru
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 21:09 IST
Thousands of people marched through the streets of Adyar here on Wednesday evening to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in a rally organised by district Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The protest rally was inaugurated by Udupi district Khazi Alhaj Bekala Ibrahim Musliyar.

'Dua' (invocation) was offered by Dakshina Kannada district Khazi Alhaj Twaka Ahmed Musliyar. The people who took part in the rally were seen waving national flags.

The organisers claimed that over one lakh people participated in the rally.Both sides of the highway were filled with those who came to witness the rally and traffic went haywire along a five-km stretch of the road. Addressing the protesters, former IAS officer and activist Kannan Gopinathan alleged that the Centre wants to create fear among all sections of people and silence them.

Society began to protest when the government crossed the limits and put curbs on democratic freedom, he claimed. The Centre thought that they can get away with CAA and NRC. However, people have realised the truth and have started coming out onto the streets, Gopinathan said.

Retired IAS officer Harsha Mander said the theme of the protest against the CAA and NRC is "national flag in one hand, Constitution is another and people will march forward with love in their hearts. The fight against NRC is the fight for the protection of our constitution. The BJP is using NRC as a weapon to divide the people after Article 370 and Ram Mandir construction," he said.

Human rights activist Shivasundar said the "chowkidar" appointed by the people is now asking them whether they are the real owners of their houses. The BJP only delivered hollow promises which is evident from the rising unemployment, fall in GDP, farmers suicides and the economic slowdown, he alleged.

U T Khader MLA, B M Farooq MLC, former MLA Mohiyuddin Bava, Muslim central committee president K S Mohammed Masood, Ullal Qazi Fazal Koyamma Tangal, Dakshina Kannada district Wakf committee president U K Monu Kanachur, Sunni Youth Federation state general secretary Abdul Rashid Zaini and Karnataka Samastha Mushavara state secretary U K Abdul Aziz Darimi were present..

