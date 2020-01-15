Odisha BJP president poll: nominations to be accepted from

The BJP on Wednesday announced to accept nomination papers to elect a new president for the Odisha unit of the party on Thursday. The candidates can file nomination on Thursday in the presence of party observers for the state's organisational polls - Narendra Singh Tomar and Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Sudipta Ray, the BJP's assistant returning officer for the organizational polls, said scrutiny and withdrawal of candidature will also be held on Thursday. "Efforts are on to elect the state BJP president on the basis of consensus. If there is more than one candidate for the post, voting will be held on January 17. Votes will be counted on the same day, he said.

BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty and general secretary Prithivraj Harichandan appeared to be frontrunners in the race for the post. However, other leaders such as former party president K V Singhdeo or Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb may emerge as favourites at the last moment, party sources said.

The post of the Odisha BJP president has fallen vacant after completion of Basanta Panda's tenure, who has been elected as an MP from Kalahandi last year..

