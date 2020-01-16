Law and order with Centre, Javadekar lying to mislead people: AAP

The AAP on Thursday hit back at the BJP for holding it responsible for the delay in hanging of Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, saying law and order comes under the Centre and the saffron party is lying to mislead the people. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday blamed AAP government's "negligence" for the "delay" in the hanging of Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, saying it took more than two and a half years for the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to give notice to convicts after Supreme Court rejected their appeal against the death sentence in 2017.

Hitting back, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it is an "insensitive and uninformative lie" as the law and order is completely under the Centre. "Whatever delay is taking place, the BJP is responsible and that is why instead of misleading people, the union minister should apologise for ignoring such a sensitive matter," he told reporters.

