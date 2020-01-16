Trump might raise Burisma hacking with Putin -White House
U.S. President Donald Trump may discuss the reported hacking of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma the next time he talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
A Ukrainian official earlier on Thursday said Kiev had sought the FBI's assistance in investigating the reported hack, which was revealed this week when an American cybersecurity firm reported Russian military hackers had tried to steal emails from Burisma.
