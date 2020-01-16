40 babies born at Gangasagar Mela, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said 40 babies were born at the just-concluded Gangasagar Mela which, she said, was visited by nearly 55 lakh people. There has not been a single untoward incident at the fair held on Sagar Island at the confluence of river Hooghly and the Bay of Bengal, Banerjee said.

"Nearly 55 lakh people visited Gangasagar Mela till date from January 10," the chief minister said adding that the state government holds the annual fair on its own, without any contribution from the Centre. She said 40,375 pilgrims, who came from outside the state, were given free medical treatment.

"It is very nice to know that 40 babies were born at the Gangasagar Mela," she said. Banerjee said all the visitors to the fair were insured of a maximum sum of Rs 5 lakh for the period between January 10 and 16..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.