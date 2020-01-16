Left Menu
BJP's CEC meets to decide candidates for Delhi elections

The Central Election Committee of BJP met here on Thursday to decide party candidates for Delhi elections.

BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway at party headquarters. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Election Committee of BJP met here on Thursday to decide party candidates for Delhi elections. The meeting at the party headquarters is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and senior leaders including BJP working president JP Nadda.

The party has been out of power in Delhi for the last 20 years and faces a tough challenge in the forthcoming polls. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already declared its candidates for 70-member Delhi assembly. Congress is expected to announce its candidates in the next few days.

The process of nominations began on Tuesday and will end on January 21. Polling will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

