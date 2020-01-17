Left Menu
BJP's list for Delhi polls to be out today, likely to repeat 2015 candidates

The much-awaited list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Delhi assembly polls will be released on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The much-awaited list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the Delhi assembly polls will be released on Friday.

Unlike the elections for corporations two years ago where the party had replaced all the sitting councillors, BJP will give a chance to those who had contested Assembly elections in 2015. On Thursday, BJP party's central election committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision on the candidates.

Highly placed sources in the party stated that a sizeable number of those candidates who contested polls earlier in 2015 will be given a chance. "I say almost 40 per cent will get a chance again. These are party workers who have been working for years. The 2015 elections were different," stated a senior party leader.

This time also, no one who is 75 years of age and above will be given a ticket. The leader also added that the names discussed in the CEC have come after due deliberations among the party post holders at the district level and on the findings of the surveys commissioned.

The sources also stated that councillors will be in for a surprise as they too have been 'sufficiently' accommodated. In 2017, the BJP after losing assembly elections in the national capital decided to go with the fresh faces to beat anti-incumbency in three corporations. The strategy yielded results as it came back to power and maintained a hold over the corporations.

"The list that will be released in the evening will be a mix of old contestants and councillors. No Member of Parliament would be contesting," added the sources. The marathon meeting that went on for almost four hours also delved on campaign strategy to counter the AAP and the Congress.

A senior party leader said that focus will be on mohalla meetings which will complement the traditional mode of campaigning in the city. Besides door to door campaigning, the BJP is likely to field all its senior ministers and Chief Ministers of states ruled by the party for campaigning. As for the CM candidate, a senior leader said, "This time there would be none. Our sole focus is to win the election and we see a fair chance of gaining over the AAP. Better management and teamwork can end our exile of more 20 years," stated a senior party leader.

While AAP has declared candidates for all 70 assembly seats, Congress is likely to announce the list of its candidates soon. The process of nominations will end on January 21 and polling will take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

