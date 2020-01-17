Left Menu
CAG endorsed our allegations that Metro Bhavan tender was managed in Fadnavis govt, says Congress

Congress on Friday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has "endorsed" the party's allegation of corruption in tenders during the previous Maharashtra government.

  ANI
  • |
  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  Updated: 17-01-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  Created: 17-01-2020 12:53 IST
Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Friday said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has "endorsed" the party's allegation of corruption in tenders during the previous Maharashtra government. "CAG has endorsed our allegations that the Metro Bhavan tender was managed in Fadnavis government and rules were tweaked for a contractor to reward him for his help in PMAY tender management for other contractors. Thousands of crores have been looted in tender management racket by BJP," Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant's tweet, in which he cited media reports, on Friday read.

Earlier on Thursday, Sawant had said that "tender management rackets" were run by the BJP government to allot major projects to a few chosen contractors. He alleged that there was a link between the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) project in Navi Mumbai under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Metro Bhavan.

"A tender of CIDCO housing in Navi Mumbai amounted to around Rs 14000 crores. This was supposed to be a tender in various portions. But only 4 portions of 3500 crores were given to only 4 persons. Only 4 bidders were there, later one more contractor, Nagarjuna Constructions, was called to avoid legalities, so only 5 people were bidders. That 5th bidder was managed and his tender was cancelled. But he was compensated in another project. That project was of Metro Bhavan," Sawant said. "To award that (Metro Bhavan) tender to Nagarjuna Constructions, total 13 amendments were made to the original tender," he added.

He further said that the Congress had already demanded an inquiry into this matter, and added; "Now we will again follow this up. We are sure that if investigated thoroughly, this scam will be proven to be connected to the senior-most BJP office bearers." (ANI)

