Pawan Kalyan's party has no stand: Cong leader Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday hit out at Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan over his announcement of forging an alliance with the BJP to fight future elections. Kalyan has recently announced that the JSP is entering into an alliance with the BJP and the two would fight in all the upcoming elections together.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "He (Pawan Kalyan) has no stand. Sometimes he allies with the Left parties or RSS." While making the announcement, Kalyan had said, "I believe in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Unlike other regional parties where they think of only regional prospects, Jana Sena is for national integrity. We are aligned with BJP's ideology - patriotism, nationalism and developmental approach of Modiji."

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP unit spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao told ANI, "It is a welcome sign. The parties who have vehemently fought us, after the last elections have figured out that they had no other option but to join us." He took a dig at Congress saying it is "not even on the ventilator and is going down in a coffin". (ANI)

