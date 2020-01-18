Left Menu
Development News Edition

World News Roundup: How close is Iran to produce nuclear bomb; Pentagon denies underplay injuries from Iran attack and more

World News Roundup: How close is Iran to produce nuclear bomb; Pentagon denies underplay injuries from Iran attack and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Explainer: How close is Iran to produce a nuclear bomb?

The central achievement of the Iran nuclear deal - keeping Tehran at arm's length from nuclear weapons - is eroding. The 2015 accord's many restrictions on Iran's atomic activities were built around one objective: to extend the "breakout time" Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for one atomic bomb - if it decided to do so - to at least a year from around 2-3 months.

Pentagon denies trying to underplay injuries from Iran attack

The Pentagon said on Friday there had been no effort to play down or delay the release of information on concussive injuries from Iran's Jan. 8 attacks on a base hosting U.S. forces in Iraq, saying the public learned just hours after the defense secretary. U.S. President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others throughout the U.S. government for a week had said that Iran's attack on bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian general, had not killed or injured any U.S. servicemembers.

U.S. House committee renews push for Pompeo Iran testimony, subpoena threat

A U.S. House of Representatives committee renewed a threat on Friday to subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if he does not provide information about Iran policy and President Donald Trump's ordering of the strike that killed an Iranian military commander. Representative Eliot Engel, the Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he scheduled a public hearing with Pompeo for Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Canada says black boxes from Iran crash should be sent to France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to send the black boxes from the passenger plane shot down by its forces to France for analysis and said the first remains of victims should soon arrive back in Canada. Trudeau told a news conference in Ottawa that France was one of the few countries with the ability to read the flight and cockpit data recorders from the jet, which he said were badly damaged.

UK Labour's Long-Bailey launches leadership bid with call for 'new professionalism'

Britain's Labour Party needs to do more to promote aspiration and look more like a government-in-waiting, the party's business spokeswoman, Rebecca Long-Bailey, said when she formally launched her leadership campaign on Friday. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down, after the party's worst election performance since 1935 gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives a large majority in parliament.

No Big Ben bongs: UK government plans light show to mark moment of Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence will be lit up with a countdown to Britain's exit from the European Union on Jan. 31, as part of a light display to mark the moment of Brexit, the government said on Friday. Johnson had proposed a crowdfunding campaign to allow the Big Ben bell in parliament's clock tower to sound even though it has been largely silent since 2017 while renovation work is carried out on the tower.

'You have not seen anything yet,' climate activist Greta says ahead of Davos

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg marched with 10,000 protesters in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Friday and said "you have not seen anything yet" before some head to Davos next week to challenge the global financial elite to fight climate change. The 17-year-old, who launched the #FridaysforFuture movement that has sparked worldwide protests, denounced a lack of government action to cut heat-trapping emissions before it is too late.

Can't sell your presidential plane? Mexico mulls raffle instead

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday floated the idea of raffling off his predecessor's $130 million jet after the government's efforts to sell the plane over the past year came to nothing. Mexico has yet to find a buyer for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which the leftist Lopez Obrador has cast as a symbol of excess and corruption in previous governments in a country where around half the population lives in poverty.

Iran's Khamenei stands by Guards after unrest over downed plane

Iran's supreme leader threw his support behind the elite Revolutionary Guards in a rare sermon on Friday after their belated admission that they had accidentally downed an airliner triggered days of street protests. In his first Friday prayers sermon for eight years, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also told worshippers chanting "Death to America" that the elite Guards could take their fight beyond Iran's borders after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander.

Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25: sources

Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester and wounded 25 others on Friday when they launched tear gas canisters to break up a crowd trying to breach Baghdad's Sinak bridge, security and medical sources told Reuters. The bridge is close to the capital's central Tahrir Square where thousands have been camped out for months, with recent clashes causing the authorities to restrict access to the crossing. The protester died after a tear gas canister was launched directly at his neck, the medical sources said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, and Vodafone Idea Business Services earn CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

Teachers doused in jet fuel at California school sue Delta Air Lines

Four Los Angeles-area schoolteachers who were doused with jet fuel dumped by a Delta Air Lines plane in the minutes before it made an emergency landing sued the airline on Friday, accusing the flight crew of negligence.The plaintiffs say th...

B'deshi author Taslima terms CAA 'generous', calls for inclusion of persecuted Muslim community, atheists

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Friday termed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA very good and generous and suggested that the new law should also include Muslim community, free thinkers and atheists, who are persecuted in ...

UPDATE 2-Trump: 2nd Amendment under 'serious attack' in Virginia

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Constitution was being attacked in the state of Virginia, where lawmakers have been moving to enact tougher gun laws and arms enthusiasts are planning a rally next week. Your 2nd Amendment...

Reports: Ex-Cowboys coach Garrett joins Giants as OC

The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator, several media outlets reported Friday. Garrett intervewed with new Giants head coach Joe Judge on Wednesday, a day after his contr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020