Congress MLA sits on dharna against Kamal Nath govt

Urging Chief Minister Kamal Nath to fulfil the promises made ahead of the state elections, Congress MLA Munnalal Goyal began a dharna outside the Assembly in Bhopal on Saturday.

Goyal, the MLA from Gwalior East constituency, sat on a dharna with a few of his supporters.

"This is to remind govt of promises made in our poll manifesto. I wrote to the Chief Minister asking to fulfil the promises but nothing happened. That is why I am sitting here," Goyal told reporters here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

