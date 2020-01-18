Congress was not party to SC proceedings on Ayodhya: Salman Khurshid
Congress leader Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that Congress was not a party to the Supreme Court proceedings with respect to Ayodhya case.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid said here on Saturday that Congress was not a party to the Supreme Court proceedings with respect to Ayodhya case. His remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Varanasi today that Congress was creating hindrances in delivery of judgement in Ayodhya case.
"Congress was not a party to the supreme court proceedings. I wish that the Chief Minister would give the complete picture," said Khurshid. "Congress was creating hindrances in delivery of judgement in Ayodhya case. Before 2019 polls, a Congress leader filed a plea in Supreme Court, saying order shouldn't be passed. We are grateful to the court for paving way for construction of the temple," said Adityanath.
Last year on November 9, the apex court had awarded the disputed land to the deity Ram Lalla and asked the Centre and the state government to give the Sunni Waqf Board a five-acre plot in Ayodhya to build a mosque. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
