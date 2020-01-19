Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela's Guaido to meet with Pompeo in Colombia on Monday - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 20:16 IST
Venezuela's Guaido to meet with Pompeo in Colombia on Monday - sources
File Photo Image Credit:

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will meet on Monday in Bogota with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a regional counter-terrorism meeting, according to two people close to Guaido. Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Twitter that he would meet with Guaido on Sunday afternoon and Guaido would on Monday attend the conference. Spokespeople for Guaido and the U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

Guaido has not left Venezuela since February when he defied a court-imposed travel ban and traveled to neighboring Colombia to organize a U.S.-backed effort to transport aid cargos back across the border, which was blocked by troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro. The United States, along with some 50 other nations, has recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate head-of-state since last January when he invoked the constitution as head of the congress and declared Maduro a usurper.

But a year on Maduro remains in power, despite a U.S. campaign to cut off his government's sources of financing by imposing sanctions on Venezuela's vital oil sector, and Guaido's attempts to encourage the military to rebel. Earlier this month, Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party seized control of the National Assembly and swore in an allied politician who defected from Guaido's camp. Opposition lawmakers than voted in Guaido for a second term as Congress chief in a separate session.

Pompeo at the time congratulated Guaido for his re-election and condemned "the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly." Maduro accuses Guaido of being a coup-mongering puppet controlled by the White House. In an interview published by the Washington Post on Saturday, Maduro said the Trump administration had underestimated his staying power and he "didn't care" about sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Spacex astronaut capsule splashes down off Florida after rocket failure test

Elon Musks SpaceX simulated a dramatic emergency landing on Sunday to test a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, the companys final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil.A Crew Dragon astronaut capsu...

Pompeo angry over death of US citizen jailed in Egypt

Cairo, Jan 19 AP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed outrage to Egypts president on Sunday at the death of an American citizen who insisted he had been wrongfully held in Egyptian prison, according to a state department spokeswoman....

BJP set to get new president, Nadda likely to succeed Shah

The BJP is set to get its new national president in place of Amit Shah on Monday, with its working president J P Nadda expected to be elected to the post unopposed. Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are lik...

UPDATE 1-Canada says there are no firm plans for downloading black boxes from crashed jet

There are still no firm plans for downloading the cockpit and flight data from a Ukrainian airliner which was shot down by Iran 10 days ago, Canadas Transportation Safety Board TSB said on Sunday.The TSB said in a statement that two of its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020