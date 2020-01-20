Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 02:22 IST
UPDATE 5-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the country's crude production. Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) is bearing down on the capital Tripoli with the backing of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries and African troops, attended the one-day summit in the German capital despite having abandoned talks over a truce last week.

Turkey has rushed troops to Tripoli, as well as Turkish-backed fighters from Syria, to help Libya's internationally recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj resist eastern commander Haftar's assault. Libya has had no stable central authority since dictator Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years it has had two rival governments, in the east and the west, with streets controlled by armed groups.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters that the Berlin summit, attended by the main backers of the rival Libyan factions, had agreed that a truce in Tripoli over the past week should be turned into a permanent ceasefire to allow a political process to take place. A special committee made up of five military men from each side will monitor the truce, she said. Foreign powers active in Libya have committed themselves to uphold an existing U.N. Arms embargo and stop shipping weapons there, she added.

However Serraj and Haftar did not meet in Berlin, Merkel said, highlighting the gulf between the two. "We know that we have not solved all of Libya's problems today but we were aiming for fresh momentum," she said.

Haftar, the east's most powerful figure, has won backing from a range of foreign allies for an assault to capture Tripoli in the west, while Turkish support for Tripoli's effort to repel him has turned the conflict into a proxy war. More than 150,000 people have been displaced by fighting for the capital. OIL OUTPUT TO TUMBLE 'IN DAYS'

Haftar quit a Turkish-Russian summit a week ago and escalated the conflict on Friday when eastern oil ports were shut down. Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said the shutdown was directly ordered by Haftar's forces. On Sunday, as international leaders were gathering in the German capital, state oil firm NOC said the major southwestern fields of El Sharara and El Feel were closing after forces loyal to Haftar shut a pipeline.

The closures will cut Libya's oil output to 72,000 barrels a day (bpd) from 1.2 million bpd in just a few days' time unless the blockages are lifted, the NOC said. Any lasting closure could hit Tripoli hard since the government relies on oil revenues to fund its budget.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was very worried about the closure. German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Serraj and Haftar had "in general" agreed to solve the output blockage, without giving a timeframe. The east under Haftar has tried to export oil, bypassing the NOC, to gain a greater share of oil revenues.

UNWILLING TO LAY DOWN ARMS A call for a ceasefire from Russia and Turkey helped reduce fighting a week ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of a meeting with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the conference.

"We don't lose hope that dialogue will continue and the conflict will be solved," Putin said. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called the summit a "point of departure" for achieving a ceasefire and blocking a flow of arms into Libya that has accelerated with Haftar's offensive.

Italy, the former colonial power, has a particular interest in Libyan security as the main destination of hundreds of thousands of African migrants sent across the Mediterranean by smugglers until a sharp downturn in flows in 2017. But since the NATO bombing campaign that helped overthrow Gaddafi, Western countries have stepped back from playing a decisive role in Libya, allowing Russia, Turkey, and Arab states to take the lead as outside powers with the most clout.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European and Arab leaders also attended the summit, and Haftar's forces published pictures of him meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. The UAE sent its foreign minister. Both Serraj and Haftar met Merkel on different occasions. Serraj could be also seen hugging Erdogan, while Macron and Haftar were both seen smiling in pictures when they met in a corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to shore up a shaky ceasefire in Libya, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades of oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar that could cripple the countrys crude produ...

Gargash says UAE supports Berlin conference on Libya -tweet

The United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, tweeted on Sunday night that UAE supports efforts by the Berlin conference on Libya to seek a political solution to the crisis in that country. The minister adde...

Penguins rally from early hole to defeat Bruins

Bryan Rusts tiebreaking goal in the third period capped the Pittsburgh Penguins comeback from an early three-goal deficit Sunday to give them a 4-3 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins. At 1235 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, co...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo looks forward to meeting with Venezuela's Guaido in Colombia

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday he looks forward to meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday in Bogota at a regional counter-terrorism conference.We hope hell be there ... We hope hell join us and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020