Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will rule the roost in all states under Nadda's leadership, says Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday that under the leadership of JP Nadda, the party will rule the roost in all the states from "Kargil to Kanyakumari".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 18:01 IST
BJP will rule the roost in all states under Nadda's leadership, says Rajnath Singh
Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the felicitation programme of the newly elected BJP president JP Nadda.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday that under the leadership of JP Nadda, the party will rule the roost in all the states from "Kargil to Kanyakumari". JP Nadda was elected unopposed as party national president on Monday.

"Under your (JP Nadda) leadership BJP rule over all the states from Kargil to Kanyakumari," said Rajnath at the felicitation programme of the new BJP president. "BJP has reached a mark in the history of Indian politics because of our selfless party workers who have given their sweat and blood for the party," he added.

He also credited former party presidents including, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who has been "helping the party to reach new heights." "From the advent itself, our BJP party worker was dreaming of the opportunity to form a government at the centre with an absolute majority," said the senior BJP leader.

He also remarked about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government brief term in 1996 when BJP formed the government at the centre. "Then again in 1998 BJP emerged s the single largest party and we were at the centre for six years," he added.

Commenting about the former president Amit Shah's tenure, Singh said, "Under your supervision, the way the party has worked will never be forgotten" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump at WEF in Davos

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet US President Donald Trump this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum WEF in Davos, the Foreign Office announced on Monday. Khan would attend the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, from Janua...

IMF chief cautions everyone must be ready to act again and immediately in a coordinated manner if growth begins to slow down again.

IMF chief cautions everyone must be ready to act again and immediately in a coordinated manner if growth begins to slow down again....

Malta minister quits over husband's links to reporter murder 'mastermind'

Maltese Minister Justyne Caruana resigned Monday after her husband, a former investigator into the murder of a prominent journalist, was revealed to have holidayed with the alleged mastermind behind the killing. Caruana -- who was appointed...

World News Roundup: Ukraine to press for plane crash; Prince Harry seeks 'more peaceful life and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.75 years on, Holocaust survivors struggle to recover property in PolandLea Evron, 85, has only fragments of memories of the fur factory and the three-story apartment building her family-ow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020