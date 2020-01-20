Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Parliament to elect new Speaker on Jan 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:24 IST
Nepal Parliament to elect new Speaker on Jan 26
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nepal's Parliament will elect its Speaker on Sunday, nearly three months after the post fell vacant. The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has decided to field its leader Agni Sapkota for the Speaker's position, which has remained vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara stepped down, following an attempt to rape allegation against him on October 7 last year.

The House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday published the schedule for electing the new Speaker. The election will take place at 3 pm on January 26, as per the notification. The HoR meeting instructed the Parliament Secretariat's general secretary to fix the election date and publish the election calendar.

According to Article 91 (2) of the Nepal Constitution, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker should be from different political parties and gender. There was a deadlock over electing the new Speaker as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and chairman of the ruling party Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' differed on their candidates for the post.

The deadlock ended after Prime Minister Oli backtracked from fielding former Speaker Subhash Nembang for the post and accepted Prachanda's choice -- Sapkota. Meanwhile, the main opposition Nepali Congress has said it would not field a candidate for the Speaker post if it gets the post of Deputy Speaker.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representative Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe, who had expressed interest in the post, resigned on Monday. Her resignation comes a day after the ruling party-backed Sapkota's candidature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.N. says militants targeted aid worker hub in northern Nigeria

Islamist militants attacked a facility housing several aid groups in northeast Nigeria at the weekend in what the United Nations warned on Monday is an escalation in violence specifically targeting aid workers.It was not immediately clear w...

Iran clubs to boycott Asian football over hosting row

Tehran, Jan 20 AFP Four of Irans top football clubs Monday threatened to boycott the Asian Champions League unless a reported ban on the Islamic republic hosting international matches is lifted. Irans government has accused the Asian Footba...

Indian-origin student killed in assault near pub in UK

An Indian-origin student has been killed following an assault near a pub in Nottingham, a city the Midlands region of England. Nottinghamshire Police said a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation of Ar...

Sudanese pound falls to record low on black market

Sudans pound fell to a record low on the black market, traders said on Monday. The dollar was selling for 100 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions compared to 88 pounds a week ago, as the gap with the official rate of 45 to the dollar conti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020