Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump urges Senate to reject impeachment as affront to US Constitution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:02 IST
Trump urges Senate to reject impeachment as affront to US Constitution
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's lawyers argued on Monday that the impeachment case against him is a product of a rigged process by Democrats and "must be rejected" in the Senate trial that gets underway in earnest on Tuesday.

An executive summary of Trump's pre-trial brief for the Senate proceedings urges the Republican-led Senate to quickly acquit the president on two articles of impeachment approved against him by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. "The Senate should speedily reject these deficient articles of impeachment and acquit the president," said the summary, released on Monday.

It called the charges an "affront to the Constitution and our democratic institutions," and said the obstruction of Congress charge was "frivolous and dangerous.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Key arguments in Trump's defense as impeachment trial to begin in US Senate

The White House unveiled its detailed legal defense as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate gears up to begin President Donald Trumps impeachment trial on Tuesday. Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 American presidents to face the possibi...

Akbaruddin Owaisi warns TRS to maintain decorum while referring to AIMIM

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday warned Telangana Rashtra Samiti TRS leaders to maintain decorum while referring to his party. A Secunderabad MLA Talasani Srinivas says Majlis party belongs to the old city, you Minister should contr...

Suicide bomber kills nine civilians in western Chad

NDjamena, Jan 20 AFP Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday. Chad is one of the countrie...

Shilpa Shetty gets 'Champions of Change' award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been honoured with the Champions of Change-2019 award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. She got the award from former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Monday. The 44-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the picture al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020