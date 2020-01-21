Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 02:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 02:09 IST
FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate:

Jan. 20 * The House filed its reply to Trump's response to the Senate trial summons.

* Trump filed a trial brief that called for an immediate dismissal of the House of Representatives' two articles of impeachment. Starting Jan. 21

* The House has until noon (1700 GMT) to file a rebuttal brief to the White House trial brief, if it so chooses. * The trial resumes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) and is expected to continue six days a week, with the exception of Sundays.

* A vote could be held sometime during Jan. 21 on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's proposed rules governing the first phase of the trial, which would leave open the option of voting later on whether witnesses would testify and new evidence could be introduced. * Democrats are expected to try to amend McConnell's rules to stipulate that witnesses must be called, possibly leading to extended debate over the rules of the trial.

* Once the rules have been adopted, Democratic House "managers" who form the prosecution team would begin to present their case against Trump. It is unclear whether that will start on Jan. 21 or the next day. When the House managers have finished, the president's team will respond with its opening arguments. The arguments are expected to take several days to present, with the senators, sitting as jurors, listening. Two sources have said that each side could get a maximum of 24 hours to present their cases. The 48 hours would be further divided into four 12-hour sessions, the sources said. * Following the opening arguments, senators would be given time to submit questions to each side.

Late January to early February * Democrats are expected to continue pushing to hear from witnesses during the trial. If McConnell's resolution on initial trial rules is adopted, as expected, senators would likely vote some time after the trial has started on whether to introduce witness testimony sought by the Democrats.

* That could be followed by votes to present final arguments if witnesses are not approved by a majority of the Senate. Feb. 4

* Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Former Tunisian finance minister named PM-designate

Former finance minister Elyes Fakhfakh was named prime minister-designate by Tunisias president late Monday, and will now face the difficult task of forming a cabinet within a month. Newly elected President Kais Saied on Monday mandated Mr ...

JNU student thrashed by other students for not allowing them to join 'special dinner' at Narmada hostel

A Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student staying at Narmada hostel in the varsity was on Monday allegedly beaten up by three students, a day after he had purportedly refused to let them have food at the hostel during special dinner. As per...

Motor racing-Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this years Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champions contract had expired at the end...

UPDATE 2-TOM-Huawei CFO Meng arrives in Canada court as U.S. extradition trial kicks off

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Monday for the start of a trial to decide whether she can be extradited to the United States, as China repeated its call for Canada to release her. The United S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020