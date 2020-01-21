Nadda holds meeting with BJP gen secretaries

A day after his election as BJP president, J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's general secretaries to take stock of the ongoing organisational campaign in support of the amended citizenship law. It was Nadda's first meeting with general secretaries tasked with the party's various political programmes and campaigns after he took over the reins from Amit Shah on Monday at a ceremony attended by BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Party sources said the agenda of the meeting included pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act outreach. BJP leaders deliberated on ongoing rallies, door to door campaign and a toll-free phone service where people can register their support for the amended law by giving missed calls. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing organisational elections in some states.

