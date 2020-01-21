People need local MLA, not CM to address grievances: BJP candidate Sunil Yadav

Sunil Yadav, who has been fielded by BJP from New Delhi assembly constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleged that Kejriwal has not addressed the local problems of people in his constituency. "People need a local MLA, not a Chief Minister, who addresses their problems. They want their representative to stay with them. Arvind Kejriwal left this area and bought a house in Civil lines. He doesn't spend time with people here," said Yadav, while speaking to ANI.

"People have to make an appointment to meet and tell their problems. This election will be local versus others," he said. Earlier today, BJP Delhi in-charge Shyam Jaju refuted reports of the party replacing Yadav as its candidate from New Delhi seat.

"We have decided that Sunil Yadav will remain our candidate against Arvind Kejriwal. We are assured of his victory in the Delhi Assembly elections," Jaju told ANI. Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.