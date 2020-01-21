Left Menu
Democratic prosecutor accuses Senate chief of rigging Trump trial

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:32 IST
Washington, Jan 21 (AFP) Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is organizing a "rigged" impeachment trial for Donald Trump and working "in concert" with the president, chief House prosecutor Adam Schiff said on Tuesday. "This is a process for a rigged trial," Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters after McConnell released proposed rules for the historic Senate trial.

"This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence," said Schiff, who led the investigation that resulted in Trump's December 18 impeachment by the House of Representatives. "This is a process you use if you want to, hand in hand, working in concert with the president, allow the president to continue to obstruct the Congress and deny the truth to the American people," Schiff said shortly before the Senate was to debate the rules. (AFP) SCY

