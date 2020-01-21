BJP will dig out corruption in Sena-controlled BMC: Kadam

The BJP will unearth "corruption" in the Mumbai civic body besides installing its mayor and laying claim to the post of the leader of opposition, a party leader said here on Tuesday. The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has traditionally been controlled by the Shiv Sena, are due in the year 2022.

Former allies Sena and the BJP had a bitter fallout over sharing of Maharashtra chief minister's post after the 2019 assembly elections. The Sena now heads a coalition government in the state in collaboration with the NCP and the Congress.

"The BJP will install its Mayor in the BMC in 2022. The party had never claimed the Opposition leader's post in the BMC, but will do so now and work aggressively," said BJP MLA from suburban Ghatkopar, Ram Kadam.

He said the BJP will "dig out corruption" in the BMC, which is India's richest civic body. The BJP has 81 corporators out of the total 227 seats in the BMC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.