Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP will dig out corruption in Sena-controlled BMC: Kadam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:47 IST
BJP will dig out corruption in Sena-controlled BMC: Kadam

The BJP will unearth "corruption" in the Mumbai civic body besides installing its mayor and laying claim to the post of the leader of opposition, a party leader said here on Tuesday. The elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has traditionally been controlled by the Shiv Sena, are due in the year 2022.

Former allies Sena and the BJP had a bitter fallout over sharing of Maharashtra chief minister's post after the 2019 assembly elections. The Sena now heads a coalition government in the state in collaboration with the NCP and the Congress.

"The BJP will install its Mayor in the BMC in 2022. The party had never claimed the Opposition leader's post in the BMC, but will do so now and work aggressively," said BJP MLA from suburban Ghatkopar, Ram Kadam.

He said the BJP will "dig out corruption" in the BMC, which is India's richest civic body. The BJP has 81 corporators out of the total 227 seats in the BMC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Seers at VHP programme back CAA

A day after the Vishva Hindu Parishad said it will go village to village to remove confusion over the Citizenship Amendment Act, seers at its Virat Sant Sammelan backed the legislation. Amarkantak mahamandleshwar Hariharanand Sarswati said ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets dragged lower by Chinese virus anxiety

Risk assets took a hit across the globe on Tuesday while the Japanese yen and some developed country bond prices gained as financial markets reacted to mounting concern about a new strain of the flu-like virus in China.Authorities in China ...

Disappeared Venezuelan legislator being held in state detention -lawyer

Venezuelan opposition legislator Gilber Caro, whose whereabouts had been unknown since December, is being held in state custody and is in good condition, his lawyer said on Tuesday.A special police unit took Caro into custody on Dec. 20 in ...

Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020