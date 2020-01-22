Left Menu
Development News Edition

McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 01:10 IST
McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits

Washington, Jan 21 (AP) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changed his proposed rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, backing off the condensed two-day schedule to add a third for opening arguments after protests from senators, including Republicans. The trial quickly burst into a partisan fight at the Capitol as the president's lawyers opened arguments Tuesday in support of McConnell's plan.

Democrats objected loudly to McConnell's initially proposed rules, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private. Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submitted an amended proposal for the record, after meeting behind closed doors with senators as the trial opened. He added the extra day and allowed House evidence to be included in the record.

"It's time to start with this trial," said White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the president's lead lawyer as the proceedings opened in public. "It's a fair process," he said. "There is absolutely no case."

Chief Justice John Roberts gaveled open the session, senators having taken an oath last week to do "impartial justice" as jurors. Senators were stunned by McConnell's shift, and aides offered no immediate answers/ But a spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that she and others had raised concerns. The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, said spokeswoman Annie Clark.

Democrats had warned that the rules package from Trump's ally, the Senate GOP leader, could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a sham proceeding. "This is not a process for a fair trial, this is the process for a rigged trial" Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee leading the prosecution, told reporters. He called it a "cover-up".

McConnell opened the chamber promising a "fair, even handed" process — and warned that the Senate would stay in session until his proposed rules package was adopted. "The president's lawyers will finally receive a level playing field," the Kentucky Republican said, contrasting it with the House impeachment inquiry.

The first test was coming as senators prepared to begin debate and vote on McConnell's proposed rules. The rare impeachment trial, unfolding in an election year, is testing whether Trump's actions toward Ukraine warrant removal at the same time that voters are forming their own verdict his White House.

The Democrats say the prospect of middle-of-the-night proceedings, without allowing new witnesses or even the voluminous House records of the trial, will leave the public without crucial information about Trump's political pressure campaign on Ukraine and the White House's obstruction of the House impeachment probe. "The McConnell rules seem to be designed by President Trump for President Trump," said the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer.

He vowed to call for a series of votes to amend the rules and demand testimony and documents, but it seemed unlikely Republicans would break from the party to join Democrats. "This is a historic moment," Schumer said. "The eyes of America are watching. Republican senators must rise to the occasion."

If the senators agree to McConnell's proposal for speedy trial and acquittal, Schiff said, "It will not prove the president innocent, it will only prove the Senate guilty of working with the president to obstruct the truth from coming out." Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Judiciary Committee Chairman also leading the House team, said: "There's no trial in this country where you wouldn't admit relative witnesses." McConnell had promised to set rules similar to the last impeachment trial, of President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution diverged in key ways.

GOP Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, whose votes are being closely watched, said he was satisfied with the proposal, even as he hopes to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton who had a front-row seat to Trump's actions. The first several days of the trial are expected to be tangled in procedural motions playing out on the Senate floor and behind closed doors. Senators must refrain from speaking during the trial proceedings.

Like Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will also be away for the proceedings, leading a bipartisan congressional delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz at the end of World War II. She issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing McConnell's proposed ground rules as a "sham" because of the compressed schedule and lack of guarantee that witnesses will be called or that evidence gathered by the House would be admitted in the Senate trial. (AP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. blacklists PDVSA aircraft in latest Venezuela sanctions

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted 15 aircraft belonging to Venezuelan state oil company Petrleos de Venezuela SA, or PDVSA, the latest in a series of actions targeting the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.W...

L.A. council asks MLB to name Dodgers the 2017, '18 champs

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday that asks commissioner Rob Manfred to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their recent World Series titles and instead crown the Dodgers as the champions o...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Female Icelandic Joker composer makes film awards historyGolden Globe-winning Icelandic musician Hildur Gudnadottir, 37, usually lives a quiet life in Berlin, but is about to see a lot m...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks loose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020