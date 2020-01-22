Left Menu
BJP MLA protests with school students against suspension of principal in MP's Ratlam

BJP MLA Dilip Makwana speaking to media in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Dilip Makwana on Tuesday joined school students in protest against the suspension of a school principal after an NGO distributed notebooks with photos of Veer Savarkar to school students. The students had skipped their examination on Tuesday and sat on a hunger strike along with the MLA. Later, the hunger strike was called off and the students agreed to appear for their exams on Wednesday.

Speaking to media, Makwana said, "I sat on a dharna with the children. If an NGO has distributed the copies then what is the mistake of the principal RN Kerawat. There is no mistake by the principal. The copies were also distributed in the past but no action was taken then. But he was suspended this time." When asked about whether he had spoken to the administration, he said, "I have discussed with the administration and told them that action should be taken soon. Kerawat should be reinstated within seven days."

" If he is not reinstated then we will meet the Collector along with the students. If required I will meet the chief minister of the state with the children," he added. A student said, "Sir has given us a week's time and he has said that we should give the examination so we ended our protest."

Another student said that as many as 80 students participated in the protest. The principal of a government school here was suspended by the state government after notebooks carrying pictures of Veer Savarkar were allegedly distributed in the school.

KC Sharma, District Education Officer had said, "The principal was suspended as he didn't take permission from concerned authorities before approving the distribution of notebooks with Savarkar's photo." (ANI)

