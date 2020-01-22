Left Menu
Trump agrees US-Iraq 'security partnership'

  • Davos
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:28 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:21 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh agreed at a meeting on Wednesday on the need for a continued US military role in the country, the White House said.

The meeting in Davos, Switzerland was the first since tensions erupted over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad, sparking an Iraqi parliament call for the expulsion of US troops.

"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing the United States-Iraq economic and security partnership, including the fight against ISIS," the White House said. "President Trump reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq.

