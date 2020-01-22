Trump agrees US-Iraq 'security partnership'
President Donald Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh agreed at a meeting on Wednesday on the need for a continued US military role in the country, the White House said.
The meeting in Davos, Switzerland was the first since tensions erupted over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad, sparking an Iraqi parliament call for the expulsion of US troops.
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing the United States-Iraq economic and security partnership, including the fight against ISIS," the White House said. "President Trump reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
