PM Modi to meet Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on 24 Jan

Prime Minister will also hold an interaction with the tableaux artists, tribal guests, cultural artists, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who are part of the Republic Day parade. Image Credit: ANI

In the run-up to Republic Day 2020, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be holding a series of interactions with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winners, cultural artists, NCC cadets, tableaux artists, tribal guests, and NSS volunteers at Lok Kalyan Marg on 24th January 2020.

Prime Minister will meet and interact with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 awardees. He will be meeting the children who have been awarded in the categories of art & culture, bravery, innovation, scholastic, social service, and sports. President of India had presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 to 49 children on 22nd January 2020.

Prime Minister will also hold an interaction with the tableaux artists, tribal guests, cultural artists, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who are part of the Republic Day parade. PM will also watch the cultural programs by the groups. Over 1700 such artists and volunteers are expected to meet the Prime Minister on 24th January at Lok Kalyan Marg.

