Cong to launch campaign in UP to highlight farmers' issues

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to address five rallies in Uttar Pradesh during a three-month long statewide campaign to highlight farmers' issues, party sources said on Thursday. The 'Kisan Bachao' campaign will be launched in February, they said.

Congress workers, in the campaign's first phase, will visit villages and get feedback from farmers on remuneration they get for their produce, availability of fertilisers, water, seeds and power, sugarcane dues and debt-related issues, the sources said here. In the second phase, 'nukkad sabhas' will be held at the block level and later, 'padyatras' will be organised at tehsil and district headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi will address five rallies, the sources said, adding that the party's senior-most leaders are expected to take part in the campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

