Left Menu
Development News Edition

Comparing opposition parties with Pak undemocratic: Congress on BJP leader's comments

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:09 IST
Comparing opposition parties with Pak undemocratic: Congress on BJP leader's comments

The Congress on Thursday hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for terming the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls as a match between India and Pakistan, saying it is against the country's honour to compare the opposition with a hostile neighbouring country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said such comments, be it from the Congress, the AAP or the BJP, are against democracy. He cited the example of BJP raising the slogan of a "Congress-free" India in 2014.

"As stated in 2014, to make India Congress-free is against democracy. To compare the opposition with a neighbouring country, whom we accuse of attacking India through terrorism, is against the country's honour," he told reporters when asked about Mishra's remarks. "We condemn such remarks, be it by anybody. You defeat us through democratic means and win, we will welcome it," he said.

In response to another question on whether there is desperation to polarise the country, the Congress leader said there is certainly no doubt about that. "There is certainly an attempt at polarisation. The kind of things that are being said, Delhi people are very aware and I feel these bad statements would not make any difference and by saying so they are exposing themselves. You can see desperation when these things happened," Singhvi said.

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital as "mini-Pakistan" and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan". "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8," Mishra said on Twitter.

In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi. Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok." PTI SKC SKC RDM

RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-China virus scare, disappointing earnings drive Wall St lower

U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday, as mounting worries over a coronavirus outbreak in China, disappointing corporate earnings and weakness in financial stocks prompted investors to hit the brakes after a strong start to the year.China put...

No need for any legislation to decide a capital: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said the Constitution did not have the word capital and claimed there was no need for any legislation to decide the seat of governance and a mere government resolution would su...

WRAPUP 10-China puts millions on lockdown as virus toll rises to 18 and WHO weighs response

China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 18 people and infected more than 630, as authorities around the world worked to prevent a global pandemic.Health o...

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

The Hague, Jan 23 AFP The UNs highest court ordered Myanmar on Thursday to do everything in its power to prevent the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, as international justice stepped into the crisis for the first time. In a unanimous ruling, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020