Comparing opposition parties with Pak undemocratic: Congress on BJP leader's comments

The Congress on Thursday hit out at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for terming the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls as a match between India and Pakistan, saying it is against the country's honour to compare the opposition with a hostile neighbouring country. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said such comments, be it from the Congress, the AAP or the BJP, are against democracy. He cited the example of BJP raising the slogan of a "Congress-free" India in 2014.

"As stated in 2014, to make India Congress-free is against democracy. To compare the opposition with a neighbouring country, whom we accuse of attacking India through terrorism, is against the country's honour," he told reporters when asked about Mishra's remarks. "We condemn such remarks, be it by anybody. You defeat us through democratic means and win, we will welcome it," he said.

In response to another question on whether there is desperation to polarise the country, the Congress leader said there is certainly no doubt about that. "There is certainly an attempt at polarisation. The kind of things that are being said, Delhi people are very aware and I feel these bad statements would not make any difference and by saying so they are exposing themselves. You can see desperation when these things happened," Singhvi said.

Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra termed the anti-CAA protest sites in the national capital as "mini-Pakistan" and said the upcoming assembly elections will be a contest "on Delhi roads between India and Pakistan". "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8," Mishra said on Twitter.

In a series of provocative tweets, the BJP's candidate from Model Town also said Pakistani rioters have taken over the streets of Delhi. Mishra, who left the Aam Aadmi Party to join the BJP, said, "Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok." PTI SKC SKC RDM

RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.