Kumaraswamy slams BJP over degrading Karnataka CM post

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:25 IST
Citing delay in the state cabinet expansion, JD (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the BJP leadership of degrading the post of Karnataka Chief Minister. Kumaraswamy also claimed that the Special Protection Group did not let chief minister B S Yediyurappa inside the Raj Bhavan the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was staying there during his Karnataka visit early this month.

"..this is the plight of the chief minister of our state. Does he need the post of chief minister for this?... This is the situation here," Kumaraswamy said.

BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan rejected the claims made by Kumaraswamy terming it false and baseless. Addressing the JD(S) convention here, Kumaraswamy said: "Is this the dignity shown to the Chief Minister? He is not even getting an interview (with party leadership).

He is being pestered on the issue of cabinet expansion," the former chief minister said. Hitting out at Kumaraswamy, Madhusudan said: "The claims are false and concocted.

The fact is Prime Minister Modi was instrumental in bringing Yediyurappa back to the party fold. The two leaders have devoted five decades in building the party. We deny these statements outright." Yediyurappa is currently at Davos for the World Economic Forum Meet. He was awaiting the high command's nod to expand his ministry amid intense lobbying by aspirants but was asked to visit Delhi after returning from Davos, according to party sources.

Kumaraswamy asked the Veerashaiva community not to expect much from Yediyurappa. "If you think that Yediyurappa is going to do a big favour to the Veerashaiva community, then it is for sure that he will make you repent in future." On the issue of illegal foreign immigrants in the state, Kumaraswamy said many shanties were razed in Bellandur area in the city a few days ago but none of the illegal Bangladeshis were found there.

"Those who were found were the flood victims from North Karnataka who were residing in the shanties here," he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

