Haryana: BJP, JJP hold discussions on common minimum programme

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:21 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:21 IST
The BJP and its alliance partner JJP on Thursday held discussions to formulate a common minimum programme for Haryana with a consensus emerging on 33 points. The meeting of the panel set up in this regard was presided over Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij.

The BJP-JJP alliance government have been targeted by the opposition Congress and the INLD for the failure to prepare a common minimum programme even three months after coming to power in the state. Commenting on the meeting, Home Minister Vij said, "Both parties have agreed to 33 points mentioned in their manifestoes, the announcement of which will be made after bringing it to the notice of the chief minister."

An official statement quoting Vij said both parties were keen on improving living standards of people across the state, hence their manifestoes were being considered intensively. The home minister said the consensus on the poll promised made by both parties will emerge in the next two to three meetings after which a draft will be prepared to implement it.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal, Minister of State and JJP leader Anoop Dhanak, former minister O P Dhankar and Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan were also present in the meeting. Earlier in the day, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had targeted the state government over its failure to come up with a common minimum programme.

"Three months have passed, but this government has failed to come up with a common minimum programme," he told reporters here. The BJP had made over 260 promises while the JJP made about 160 in the assembly elections last year.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said the poll promises made by the BJP will cost the state Rs 32,000 crore over next five years while those of the JJP will cost Rs 38,000 crore. The opposition Congress had expressed doubts over the coalition's ability to fulfil the promises made during the assembly elections.

The BJP had won 40 seats in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha, falling short of the majority mark. It took the support of the JJP, which won 10 seats, to form the government.

