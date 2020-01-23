Left Menu
Guj: Disgruntled BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar withdraws resignation

  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:35 IST
Ketan Inamdar, BJP MLA from Savli in Vadodara district of Gujarat, announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing his resignation as legislator. Inamdar, who met Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in Vadodara, said the state government had given him an assurance that all pending issues of his constituency will be resolved.

"I was unhappy because many projects were getting delayed. Electricity connection of Savli municipality was cut by the authorities for not paying bills. I have been given an assurance that all these issues will be resolved. So I have decided to withdraw my resignation," he told reporters. Vaghani said he had asked the concerned authorities to restore the electricity connection.

"Inamdar was only unhappy. It was not a mutiny (against the party). This issue is over. He will withdraw his resignation," he said. Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too had expressed confidence that Inamdar would reconsider his decision.

"Ketanbhai is a responsible MLA. Our government is always serious about resolving issues concerning our legislators and people. Jitubhai (Vaghani) is in touch with Inamdar to understand his feelings. I am sure everything will be alright in the end," Rupani had said before the meeting. According to Inamdar, his main demands were a lift irrigation project for farmers of Savli, a hospital at Savli GIDC, upgrading of the existing hospital and better compensation to farmers.

In his resignation letter sent to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Wednesday, Inamdar had alleged that some senior government officials and ministers were ignoring him and his constituency..

