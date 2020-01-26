Sharad Pawar demands installation of statues of Tantya Bhil, other reformers in Parliament premises

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday demanded the installation of statues of social reformers including Tantya Bhil in the premises of Parliament. "On January 26, the birth anniversary of Tantya Bhil will be celebrated across the country. I will try to have deliberations with the President, Prime Minister and Speaker regarding the installation of statues of those who have contributed to the country including Tantya Bhil in the Parliament premises," Pawar said during a programme organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tantya.

Referring to Tantya, the NCP leader said: "I am happy that I am in Indore today. A great man, who raised his voice against injustice, atrocities, was born in the country. He sacrificed his life to fight against the injustices happened in our society." Adding that Tantya and Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, were born in the land of Madhya Pradesh, Pawar said, "The Kamal Nath-led government will work for the tribals in the state. Great Bhil and Ambedkar were born here, in this land. I feel that there is a need to take some steps for the development of our society."

Tantya was a member of the Bhil tribe, the indigenous Adivasi community, and is recognized as a heroic figure. He is known for his contributions to the society and the Indian Rebellion of 1857. (ANI)

