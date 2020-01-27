Hamas chief says Trump's peace plan 'will not pass'
Hamas leader Ismail Haniya Sunday said the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week "will not pass" and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.
"We firmly declare that the 'deal of the century' will not pass. The new plot aimed against Palestine is bound to fail," and could lead the Palestinians to a "new phase in their struggle" against Israel, Haniya said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
